Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a growth of 4,870.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,715,000 after acquiring an additional 102,147 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund alerts:

NASDAQ VTHR opened at $170.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.09 and a 200 day moving average of $192.20. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund has a 1 year low of $163.09 and a 1 year high of $218.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.623 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.