Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) Senior Officer Denis Joseph Larocque Acquires 1,600 Shares of Stock

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Denis Joseph Larocque acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$12,640.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 71,875 shares in the company, valued at C$567,812.50.

Denis Joseph Larocque also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 8th, Denis Joseph Larocque bought 2,000 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$16,720.00.

Shares of TSE MDI traded down C$0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.73. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.11. The company has a market cap of C$643.45 million and a P/E ratio of 13.16.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$15.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related services.

