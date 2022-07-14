Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Director Julian Kemp Sells 8,000 Shares

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) Director Julian Kemp sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.43, for a total transaction of C$11,440.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 344,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$492,240.42.

Julian Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 8th, Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$35,005.00.

Marathon Gold stock traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.23. 171,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,317. The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.44. Marathon Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$1.12 and a 1-year high of C$3.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$314.75 million and a PE ratio of -36.18.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Research analysts expect that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

MOZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.60 price objective for the company. CIBC cut Marathon Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on Marathon Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3.48.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

