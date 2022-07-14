FY2024 EPS Estimates for Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Lowered by Analyst

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Tsingtao Brewery in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.78. The consensus estimate for Tsingtao Brewery’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share.

Get Tsingtao Brewery alerts:

Shares of TSGTY stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.03. 823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.29. Tsingtao Brewery has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $52.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.7219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. Tsingtao Brewery’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

About Tsingtao Brewery (Get Rating)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.