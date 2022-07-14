Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Great Portland Estates in a report issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Great Portland Estates’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GPEAF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 700 ($8.33) to GBX 670 ($7.97) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.15.

GPEAF stock remained flat at $$7.00 on Thursday. Great Portland Estates has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.02.

About Great Portland Estates (Get Rating)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.