Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Tate & Lyle plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TATYY)

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tate & Lyle in a report released on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.92. The consensus estimate for Tate & Lyle’s current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tate & Lyle’s FY2026 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 940 ($11.18) to GBX 980 ($11.66) in a report on Friday, June 10th.

OTCMKTS TATYY traded down $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $36.28. 188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,617. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $62.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5652 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

