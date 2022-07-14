Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Charles J. Jones Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles J. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.13, for a total value of 10,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,462,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ BLZE traded down 0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting 5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 894 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,312. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Backblaze, Inc. has a one year low of 4.85 and a one year high of 36.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of 9.93.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.37 by -0.04. The business had revenue of 19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 19.31 million. Research analysts anticipate that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLZE. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLZE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Backblaze during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Backblaze during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Backblaze Company Profile (Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

