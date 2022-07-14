Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Capcom in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCOEY traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,534. Capcom has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

