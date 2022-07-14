Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coca-Cola HBC’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola HBC’s FY2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

CCHGY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,800 ($21.41) to GBX 1,900 ($22.60) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,700 ($20.22) to GBX 1,850 ($22.00) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,475 ($29.44) to GBX 2,525 ($30.03) in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,642.43.

Coca-Cola HBC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.75. 7,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,978. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $39.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.6938 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

About Coca-Cola HBC (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.