Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Orla Mining in a report released on Tuesday, July 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.

TSE OLA traded down C$0.24 on Thursday, hitting C$3.21. 78,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,721. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of C$3.20 and a 52-week high of C$6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$809.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.05.

Orla Mining ( TSE:OLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$49.92 million for the quarter.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

