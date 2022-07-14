Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Orla Mining in a report released on Tuesday, July 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.
TSE OLA traded down C$0.24 on Thursday, hitting C$3.21. 78,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,721. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of C$3.20 and a 52-week high of C$6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$809.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.05.
About Orla Mining (Get Rating)
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
