CACI International Inc Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $19.70 Per Share (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CACI International in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $19.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $20.25. The consensus estimate for CACI International’s current full-year earnings is $17.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CACI International’s FY2024 earnings at $21.95 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CACI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CACI International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.00.

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded down $1.94 on Thursday, hitting $278.37. 316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,147. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.05 and its 200 day moving average is $277.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.92. CACI International has a 1-year low of $238.29 and a 1-year high of $313.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.28 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in CACI International by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CACI International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $803,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,777,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

