KeyCorp Weighs in on NVIDIA Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for NVIDIA in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $4.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.47. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $4.53 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.15.

NVDA stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.97. 291,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,013,484. The company has a market cap of $372.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $27,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.