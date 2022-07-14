Titan Machinery Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Titan Machinery in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Titan Machinery’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.00 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

TITN stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $23.24. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $38.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery (Get Rating)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.