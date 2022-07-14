Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $6.66 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $6.59 per share.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of GILD traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,437,983. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 46,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 699,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,765,000 after acquiring an additional 25,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.
Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.