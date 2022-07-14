Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $6.66 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $6.59 per share.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.93.

Shares of GILD traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,437,983. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 46,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 699,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,765,000 after acquiring an additional 25,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

