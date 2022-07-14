FY2024 EPS Estimates for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OrganiGram in a report issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Raymond James currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for OrganiGram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OGI. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.44 to C$3.34 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.05.

TSE OGI traded down C$0.08 on Thursday, reaching C$1.30. The company had a trading volume of 264,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of C$407.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.78. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of C$1.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.64.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$31.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.58 million.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

