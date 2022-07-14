Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marriott International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Marriott International’s current full-year earnings is $5.99 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott International’s FY2024 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MAR. Barclays started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.77. 15,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,501,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $127.23 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,483,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,727,000 after purchasing an additional 527,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,956,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,289,000 after purchasing an additional 123,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,859,000 after purchasing an additional 609,192 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Marriott International by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,070 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Marriott International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,535,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,740,000 after acquiring an additional 32,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

