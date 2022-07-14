FY2024 EPS Estimates for Leidos Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Leidos in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $7.90 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.65. The consensus estimate for Leidos’ current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.71.

Shares of Leidos stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,632. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Leidos has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $111.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $747,052.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,778.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,089 shares of company stock worth $1,548,441 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,369,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,051,000 after buying an additional 1,814,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 12.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,518,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,676,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,496 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,888,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Leidos by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,410,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,294,000 after purchasing an additional 397,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Leidos by 69.9% in the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 961,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,892,000 after purchasing an additional 395,558 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.