Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hexcel in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Hexcel’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Hexcel had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

NYSE HXL traded down $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $52.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,146. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hexcel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Hexcel by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Hexcel by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

