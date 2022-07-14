Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Wipro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.30 to $4.70 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nomura lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

WIT opened at $5.11 on Thursday. Wipro has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 97,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 13,569 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Wipro by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 199,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Wipro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,052,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

