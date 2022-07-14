Tigress Financial Boosts Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Price Target to $57.00

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Tigress Financial from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.02% from the company’s previous close.

RPRX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $42.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,116. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27. Royalty Pharma has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 21.95, a current ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.77 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $1,007,752.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,795.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 26,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $1,054,527.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 575,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 452,970 shares of company stock worth $18,554,200. 24.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,803,000 after purchasing an additional 175,648 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 57,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 19,893 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

