Craig Hallum Lowers Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target to $16.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 118.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MGNI. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

Shares of MGNI stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.31. 39,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,765. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07. The company has a market cap of $964.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.59.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Magnite had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Magnite’s revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Magnite by 7,927.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

