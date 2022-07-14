QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2022

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Shares of NYSE:QS traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.33. 42,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,952,406. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 48.57 and a quick ratio of 48.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 7.47. QuantumScape has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,870,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,160 shares in the company, valued at $386,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $546,625.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 542,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,401,893.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 793,234 shares of company stock valued at $9,312,126. Corporate insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,122,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,269,000 after buying an additional 802,540 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,140,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,906,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 25,914 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,785,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,661,000 after purchasing an additional 127,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,181,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,589,000 after purchasing an additional 173,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.