QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Shares of NYSE:QS traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.33. 42,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,952,406. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 48.57 and a quick ratio of 48.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 7.47. QuantumScape has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,870,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,160 shares in the company, valued at $386,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $546,625.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 542,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,401,893.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 793,234 shares of company stock valued at $9,312,126. Corporate insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,122,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,269,000 after buying an additional 802,540 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,140,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,906,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 25,914 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,785,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,661,000 after purchasing an additional 127,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,181,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,589,000 after purchasing an additional 173,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

