MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a growth of 9,740.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
MPC Container Ships ASA stock opened at $1.88 on Thursday. MPC Container Ships ASA has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90.
About MPC Container Ships ASA (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MPC Container Ships ASA (MPZZF)
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for MPC Container Ships ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MPC Container Ships ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.