Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CKPT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,009. The firm has a market cap of $98.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.77. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 173.15% and a negative net margin of 26,592.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 228,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $248,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,610,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,903.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 264,000 shares of company stock worth $288,060 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 159,272 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 307.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 696,535 shares during the period. 11.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

