Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) PT Lowered to €188.00

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from €199.00 ($199.00) to €188.00 ($188.00) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Wacker Chemie from €168.00 ($168.00) to €184.00 ($184.00) in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €145.00 ($145.00) to €157.00 ($157.00) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Warburg Research raised shares of Wacker Chemie to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Wacker Chemie from €160.00 ($160.00) to €126.00 ($126.00) in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.86.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $134.80 on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of $131.00 and a 52 week high of $200.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.97 and a 200 day moving average of $162.35.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.