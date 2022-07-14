Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Up 7,580.0% in June

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, an increase of 7,580.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THLLY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Thales from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Thales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Thales from €110.00 ($110.00) to €137.00 ($137.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Shares of Thales stock opened at $24.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86. Thales has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $27.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.3112 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th.

About Thales

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

