Barclays Lowers América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Price Target to $22.00

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.58% from the stock’s previous close.

AMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of AMX traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.71. 34,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,197. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $22.65.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. América Móvil had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 66,835,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,411,002,000 after buying an additional 2,484,842 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 437.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $373,465,000 after buying an additional 14,371,448 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 12,953,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $273,967,000 after buying an additional 408,846 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at $221,916,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,658,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,838,000 after buying an additional 3,139,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

