Kellogg (NYSE:K) PT Raised to $72.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.56% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.90.
K stock opened at $73.89 on Thursday. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $75.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $10,824,091.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,754,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,277,328,560.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $61,666,335. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
