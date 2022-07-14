Kellogg (NYSE:K) PT Raised to $72.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.90.

K stock opened at $73.89 on Thursday. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $75.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $10,824,091.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,754,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,277,328,560.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $61,666,335. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

