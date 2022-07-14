B. Riley Lowers Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Price Target to $82.00

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at B. Riley from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Azenta in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA traded down $11.16 on Thursday, hitting $63.00. 19,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,599. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.60. Azenta has a 12 month low of $61.35 and a 12 month high of $124.79.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.10 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 301.05%. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Azenta will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZTA. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the first quarter valued at $414,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth $753,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth $775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

