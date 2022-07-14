Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) PT Lowered to $6.00 at B. Riley

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

NASDAQ FBIO traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $94.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.17. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $3.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41.

Fortress Biotech ( NASDAQ:FBIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 88.31% and a negative return on equity of 32.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 49,370 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,653 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 683,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 14,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 424,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 266,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

