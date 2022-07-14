Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Genesis Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.1% per year over the last three years. Genesis Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 88.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

NYSE:GEL opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.30. Genesis Energy has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $13.48.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $631.95 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Genesis Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEL. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 22.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 19.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,431,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,766,000 after acquiring an additional 234,305 shares during the period.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

