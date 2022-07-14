Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on General Motors’ FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of General Motors in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the auto manufacturer will post earnings of $6.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.57. The consensus estimate for General Motors’ current full-year earnings is $6.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Motors’ FY2023 earnings at $5.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GM. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.49.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of General Motors by 793.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

