Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Short Interest Up 378.2% in June

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 236,700 shares, an increase of 378.2% from the June 15th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 695,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Blackboxstocks news, Director Ray Balestri bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 75,479 shares of company stock valued at $94,951.

Get Blackboxstocks alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackboxstocks stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Blackboxstocks at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on Blackboxstocks in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

BLBX stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 22,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,573. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Blackboxstocks has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 million. Research analysts expect that Blackboxstocks will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Blackboxstocks (Get Rating)

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackboxstocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackboxstocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.