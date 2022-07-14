KeyCorp Comments on The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Greenbrier Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Greenbrier Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Greenbrier Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $29.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $960.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $53.46.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $793.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.13 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,873.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,602,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,548,000 after buying an additional 35,233 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,351,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,152,000 after buying an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,720,000 after buying an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,141,000 after buying an additional 43,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,483,000 after buying an additional 30,243 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

