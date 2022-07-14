Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Short Interest Up 222.2% in June

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 222.2% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Aziyo Biologics stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.12. 911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,486. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Aziyo Biologics has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.19.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 million. Aziyo Biologics had a negative net margin of 60.68% and a negative return on equity of 260.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aziyo Biologics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aziyo Biologics stock. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AZYO Get Rating ) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,839 shares during the quarter. Aziyo Biologics accounts for 1.7% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Endurant Capital Management LP owned approximately 8.18% of Aziyo Biologics worth $6,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

