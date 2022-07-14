Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cboe Global Markets, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Cboe Global Markets in a report released on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Cboe Global Markets’ current full-year earnings is $6.38 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

CBOE has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.63.

CBOE opened at $116.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.01. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 134.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 16.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

About Cboe Global Markets (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.