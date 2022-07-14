Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cboe Global Markets, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Cboe Global Markets in a report released on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Cboe Global Markets’ current full-year earnings is $6.38 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.46 EPS.
CBOE has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.63.
Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 134.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 16.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.
About Cboe Global Markets (Get Rating)
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
