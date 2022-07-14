Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Declares None Dividend of $0.35

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.345 per share on Friday, August 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Equinor ASA has a payout ratio of 33.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Equinor ASA to earn $4.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $109.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.00. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $39.15.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $36.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,907 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth about $55,819,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 33.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,541,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,325,000 after acquiring an additional 635,582 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth about $20,472,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 78.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,147,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,045,000 after acquiring an additional 504,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQNR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 340.00 to 400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. SEB Equities raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.02 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 280.00 to 287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.78.

About Equinor ASA (Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.