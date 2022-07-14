FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Carlyle Group Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Carlyle Group in a report issued on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.09 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.33. The consensus estimate for The Carlyle Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.11.

NASDAQ CG opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.59. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 495.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,083,733.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 17.69%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.