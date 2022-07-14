Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, a growth of 254.9% from the June 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SYIEY stock opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.30. Symrise has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $37.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.1785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYIEY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Symrise from €135.00 ($135.00) to €130.00 ($130.00) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Symrise from €106.00 ($106.00) to €107.00 ($107.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Symrise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.67.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

