Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, a growth of 254.9% from the June 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
SYIEY stock opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.30. Symrise has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $37.54.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.1785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.
Symrise Company Profile (Get Rating)
Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Symrise (SYIEY)
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.