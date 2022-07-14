Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.00. The consensus estimate for Janus Henderson Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Janus Henderson Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

NYSE:JHG opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.18. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.11). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $249,226.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,365.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.