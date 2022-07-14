Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA) Short Interest Update

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 360.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. 48.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALPA traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,420. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses to source, acquire, and manage a business in the healthcare industry in the United States.

