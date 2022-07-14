Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 212.5% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ ARRW remained flat at $$9.79 on Thursday. 4,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,271. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Get Arrowroot Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,183,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition by 10,234.6% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 558,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 553,489 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,154,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after acquiring an additional 198,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 453,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 80,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.