Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, a decline of 77.0% from the June 15th total of 591,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 607,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BDSX traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.78. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,439. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.47. Biodesix has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $12.16.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Biodesix will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Biodesix in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Biodesix from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Biodesix in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biodesix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDSX. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Biodesix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Biodesix in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biodesix (Get Rating)

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.