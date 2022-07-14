Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $56.72 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,970 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.5% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $56,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $252.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

