ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Hits $0.0162

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $25.76 million and approximately $5,347.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00094484 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00017535 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00168282 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

