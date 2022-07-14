The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Major Shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr Sells 26,627 Shares of Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 26,627 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $5,891,490.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 279,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,876,244.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 7th, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 3,007 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.00, for a total transaction of $664,547.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,781 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $393,975.01.

On Friday, July 1st, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 155,821 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.82, for a total transaction of $34,096,751.22.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total transaction of $55,515,088.42.

On Monday, June 27th, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 218,182 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.32, for a total value of $48,288,040.24.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $3.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $216.58. 1,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,982. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.39. The firm has a market cap of $329.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $231.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,591,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hershey by 21,654.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Hershey by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,580,000 after purchasing an additional 644,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 65.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,117,000 after acquiring an additional 584,624 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

