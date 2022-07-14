Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Major Shareholder Innoviva, Inc. Acquires 11,671,662 Shares of Stock

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. bought 11,671,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,677,656.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,671,662 shares in the company, valued at $47,677,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Innoviva, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, Innoviva, Inc. bought 7,598,814 shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $16,717,390.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.88.

Entasis Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ETTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 33,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 35,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.53.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant pathogens in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pneumonia and bloodstream infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii.

