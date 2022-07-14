Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $506,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2,530.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,386,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after acquiring an additional 155,868 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on SU shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Shares of SU stock opened at $30.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.3623 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.57%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

