Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Hoey Investments Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Hoey Investments Inc. cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.2% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $175.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.74 and a 200 day moving average of $174.23.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.92%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.29.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

