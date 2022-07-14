Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.29.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $175.44 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

